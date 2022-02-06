Franklin County man accused of exposing himself, trying to lure 2 girls into van

Kevin Snyder, 53, is charged with indecent exposure and attempted child luring in connection to an alleged incident Wednesday in Waynesboro.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A 53-year-old Franklin County man has been charged with indecent exposure and attempted child luring after an incident Wednesday morning in Waynesboro, police say.

Kevin Michael Snyder, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody on the charges Wednesday afternoon. He is currently in Franklin County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to police.

Police say a woman and her two daughters encountered Snyder while doing laundry on the 300 block of West Main Street around 10:14 a.m. While the victim and her children, ages 5 and 6, walked across a parking lot, they came upon a van with Snyder seated inside.

As he sat facing the open side door of the van, Snyder allegedly exposed himself to the woman and her daughters, police say.

The victims re-entered the laundromat, according to police. Snyder allegedly followed them inside and began speaking to the girls, asking if they "wanted to take a ride in his cool van," police claim.

The victim then contacted police, and Snyder left the scene, police say.