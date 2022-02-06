x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Franklin County man accused of exposing himself, trying to lure 2 girls into van

Kevin Snyder, 53, is charged with indecent exposure and attempted child luring in connection to an alleged incident Wednesday in Waynesboro.
Credit: Waynesboro Police
Kevin Snyder

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A 53-year-old Franklin County man has been charged with indecent exposure and attempted child luring after an incident Wednesday morning in Waynesboro, police say.

Kevin Michael Snyder, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody on the charges Wednesday afternoon. He is currently in Franklin County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to police.

Police say a woman and her two daughters encountered Snyder while doing laundry on the 300 block of West Main Street around 10:14 a.m. While the victim and her children, ages 5 and 6, walked across a parking lot, they came upon a van with Snyder seated inside. 

As he sat facing the open side door of the van, Snyder allegedly exposed himself to the woman and her daughters, police say.

The victims re-entered the laundromat, according to police. Snyder allegedly followed them inside and began speaking to the girls, asking if they "wanted to take a ride in his cool van," police claim.

The victim then contacted police, and Snyder left the scene, police say.

Police identified Snyder as the suspect due to previous contact with him, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was taken into custody, police say.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Kimberly Maurer sentenced to life in prison for murder of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger