Co-conspirator in 2019 armed robbery of Harrisburg Rite Aid gets prison term of more than 16 years

Kenrick Groover-Floyd, 34, served as a lookout while 3 others robbed the store of cash and more than 3,000 pills. He was sentenced at a hearing Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A co-conspirator in the armed robbery of a Rite Aid pharmacy in 2019 will serve more than 16 years in prison after a sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced.

Kenrick Groover-Floyd, 34, of Harrisburg, served as a lookout in the robbery, which occurred in the city on April 8, 2019.

Groover-Floyd's co-conspirators stole cash and mroe than 3,000 pills from the pharmacy, according to prosecutors.

Judge Jennifer P. Wilson sentenced Groover-Floyd to a prison term of 160 months, noting he facilitated the robbery as much as his other co-conspirators.

Wilson also noted Groover-Floyd’s long criminal history and the fact that he committed this crime while he was out on bail for unrelated local charges when imposing the sentence.

Groover-Floyd’s codefendants pled guilty to their roles in this robbery, as well as their roles in a string of robberies committed on April 6, 2019.

Brandon Harris, age 29, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 192 months’ imprisonment; Childes Neely, age 30, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 181 months in prison; and David Rinehardt, age 21, of Statesville, North Carolina, was sentenced to 111 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation brought this case in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.