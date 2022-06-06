Police: Women force their way inside Lancaster apartment, attack resident, steal cell phone

Kayizha Glenn, 21, and Heather Pasker, 43, are both charged with burglary, robbery and assault, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Lancaster woman have been charged after police say they forced their way into an apartment and attacked one of the occupants during an incident over the weekend in Manheim Township, according to police.

Kayizha J. Glenn, 21, and Heather Pasker, 43, are both charged with burglary, robbery, simple assault, and criminal mischief in the alleged incident, which took place at 12:16 a.m. Saturday on the Cobblestone Lane, Manheim Township Police say.

According to police, the two suspects forced their way into the home, looking for one of the occupants. When they learned the person they were looking for wasn't there, they left, police say.

A short time later, the victim the two suspects were looking for returned home, and the suspects returned, forcing their way inside a second time and breaking a door jam and knob, police say.

Both suspects struck the second victim in the face, stole her cell phone, and held the victim by the throat to unlock the phone's screen using Face ID, according to police.

The suspects fled and were apprehended by police a short time later, police say.

The suspects and the victim were acquainted, police say.

Police estimate the damage to the door of the home at $200 and the cell phone at $950.