Juvenile male charged in connection to early November shooting in Harrisburg

On Nov. 5, a boy was shot in Harrisburg. He died a few days later at a local hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting in Harrisburg, according to officials.

On that day, police responded to the 100 block of South 13th Street for a report of a juvenile male that had been shot around 6 p.m. On the scene, police found the boy being treated by EMS for his gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died a few days later as a result of his injuries, also according to officials.