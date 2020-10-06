Juvenile charged in shooting death of 14-year-old Tyrone Gibson

The 14-year-old suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old juvenile suspect has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyrone Gibson last month.

The juvenile suspect is in custody of Dauphin County Juvenile Probation, according to Harrisburg Police, who filed the charges after consulting with Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Gibson was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on the 2300 block of Kensington Street around 4 p.m. on May 26. He was unresponsive when police arrived.