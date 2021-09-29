Juvenile in the hospital after hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A juvenile male is now in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike, according to Chambersburg Police.
Police say the crash occurred at the corner of Queen Street and South Main Street, while the car was traveling east and the bicyclist was traveling south on the sidewalk of South Main Street. The juvenile and the car were going through the intersection, and the juvenile impacted with the driver side door.
The car, a dark-colored sedan, left the scene after the crash without stopping.
The car was last seen traveling north on Route 11.
The juvenile's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.