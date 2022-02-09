x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Jury convicts man of aggravated assault on Camp Hill state prison guard

David Rosario, 27, was found guilty of punching the victim 20-30 times in the head after he broke out of his cell on July 9, 2021.
Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury issued a guilty verdict for a man accused of assaulting a prison guard at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill in 2021.

David Rosario, 27, was found guilty of punching the victim 20-30 times in the head after he broke out of his cell on July 9, 2021.

According to officials, Rosario had to be pulled off the victim by other correctional officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A release from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office says Rosario was found to be guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6,  2022.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police on scene of reported shooting in Chambersburg

Before You Leave, Check This Out