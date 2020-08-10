Judge designates Millersburg man sexually violent predator after years of abuse of child he tutored

Harold Harper gained the victim's family's trust after meeting them at church.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County judge designated Millersburg man, Harold J. Harper, a sexually violent predator after a nine-year period of abuse of a child he tutored, officials said.

Harper met the victim and their family through church and began tutoring the child after building trust with the family. That's when the abuse started and continued throughout the victim's childhood and into their adolescence according to the release from the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Harper's abuse of the victim continued until 2019 when his crimes were reported to state police, officials said.

For his crimes, Harper, 72, entered open guilty pleas to three counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 13, 16 counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 16, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.