Police: Lancaster man struck victim with vehicle stolen from towing company, fled scene

Joshua Shannon, 30, is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident, which occurred Sunday morning on the 100 block of Manheim Pike in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing several charges after police say he struck a person with his vehicle at a towing company and fled the scene.

Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, accidents involving death or person injury, and theft of services for his role in the alleged incident, which took place Sunday at 11:36 a.m. at Absolute Towing on the 100 block of Manheim Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Shannon is accused of striking a victim with his vehicle, resulting in serious lower body injuries including a broken leg, and then fleeing from the scene, police say.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Shannon was allegedly recovering the blue Subaru Impreza for a friend at the time of the incident. He allegedly retrieved the vehicle, drove into a gate, knocked the victim to the ground, and ran the victim over while fleeing, police say.

Shannon did not pay the fee to recover the vehicle, according to police. He also allegedly did $295 worth of damage to the gate of the towing company.

Shannon allegedly called authorities multiple times to report his friend was not involved in the incident, but did not turn himself in to authorities, police said.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Shannon remains a wanted person at this time, according to police.