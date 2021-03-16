35-year-old Wrightsville man accused of filming sex acts with 16-year-old Lebanon County girl

Joshua Gettle allegedly performed the sex acts with the girl in November 2020, while he was living in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old Wrightsville man has been charged with possession of child pornography and related offenses after police say he recorded himself having sex with a 16-year-old Lebanon County girl last year.

Joshua S. Gettle was living in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County at the time of the alleged offenses in November 2020, police say.

According to East Cocalico Township Police, Gettle created and shared two videos of himself and the victim engaged in sexual activity. Authorities began investigating when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police say.

On March 9, investigators served a search warrant and seized Gettle's cell phone, which was taken for a forensic examination.

Investigators discovered 43 videos and five still photos of Gettle and the victim engaging in sex acts, police say.

In one video, Gettle is heard telling the victim "I would marry you today, but I guess we'll have to wait (until) you're 18," according to police.

Gettle was arrested Monday at his home in Wrightsville by East Cocalico Township Police, with assistance from Hellam Township Police in York County.

He is charged with photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Gettle was arraigned on the charges by Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill and remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000 cash bail.