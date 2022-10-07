Investigation into drug trafficking in Harrisburg leads to 15 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs, and cash

The charges were announced Friday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office's Bureau of Narcotics lead the investigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced charges against 15 suspects at the conclusion of a six-month investigation into the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg conducted by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation.

While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations seized 100 grams, or 3,300 doses, of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash.

“Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in Harrisburg,” said Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania governor. “These individuals have profited from selling dangerous drugs that fuel the opioid epidemic and devastate our communities.

"In the seizure of multiple firearms, we are yet again reminded of the dangerous and violent enterprise drug trafficking has become. As Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to get this poison out of our neighborhoods and keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the operation:

Onassis Alexander Tejeda Arias

Michalle Medina-Hernandez

Robert Pena

Jose Luis Diaz-Camacho

Amauri Rafael Pena Abreu

Michael Berdecia-Gomez

Liz Berrios-Serranio

Carlos Vazquez

Esleither Junior Berroa-Jaquez

Anyeuris Tejada-Marte

Francis Contreras Del Rosario

Julio Pagan-Vazquez

Gregory Bosques

Zulyvette Ferrer-Olivo

Lesli De Los Santos Perez

“This is the culmination of months of work by the great men and women of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, along with Dauphin County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Government. Harrisburg’s streets today are instantly safer, with fewer guns, drugs, and criminals, thanks to their tireless dedication,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

"The citizens of the City of Harrisburg are grateful to Attorney General Shapiro and the AGs office for coming into the city and helping out with a problem that is nationwide. Mister Shapiro has let us know he would do anything for the City of Harrisburg if we asked. Mayor Williams and I are thankful for their actions today, as well as every agency that took part in today's operation,” said Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

“This was a great cooperative effort focused on sophisticated drug traffickers distributing fentanyl, heroin, and other dangerous drugs,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. “I am proud of the outstanding contributions of our Drug Task Force and our tactical team.”

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation was assisted in their investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, and the Harrisburg City Police Department Vice Unit. Multiple agencies assisted with the arrests and search warrants including the Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania State Police SERT, Dauphin County CRT, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, Dauphin County Probation and Parole, Dauphin County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Tobacco, Homeland Security Investigation, Harrisburg City Police Department and Harrisburg City Vice, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Capitol Police SRT.