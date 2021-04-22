Second victim of April 10 shooting at East Pennsboro Township home has died of her injuries, prosecutors say

John Miller, 78, is accused of shooting and killing his wife and daughter during a domestic incident at his Enola home. His wife, Melissa, died April 20.

ENOLA, Pa. — The second victim of a shooting at a home in East Pennsboro Township on April 10 has died of her injuries, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.

Melissa Hinton-Miller was pronounced dead at 11:08 a.m. on April 20 at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center, the District Attorney's Office said.

Her husband, John Miller, is accused of shooting Melissa Hinton-Miller and the couple's adult daughter, Joanna, who was found dead at the Millers' home on the first block of Greenmont Drive in Enola by police, according to prosecutors.

A preliminary hearing for John Miller on the additional charges is scheduled for May 13, prosecutors said.

John Miller, 78, called police on April 10, shortly after officers had left his home after being summoned there for a domestic dispute. John Miller told authorities he had shot and killed his wife and daughter, police said.

"(Miller) said they were beyond help," police said in the criminal complaint affidavit.

Miller allegedly told police he had used a "38mm" to shoot the victims and that the gun was on a table in the living room.

Miller met responding officers at his residence, police say.

Officers found Joanna Miller dead on the kitchen floor of the home. She had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Melissa Hinton-Miller was found inside a small bedroom, suffering life-threatening injuries from two gunshot wounds to the head, police say. She was conscious, and made several statements to police that Miller had shot her, according to the complaint.