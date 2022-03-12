Family held funeral services for the slain thirteen-year-old Saturday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Jayz Agnew Saturday afternoon.

Loved ones hosted funeral services for the Prince George's County 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in his front yard last month.

Agnew was hit twice, once in the arm and once in the head, according to his obituary. After a three-day fight for his life, the eighth-grader died on November 11th.

Hundreds of people attended the service in his honor at Victory Christian Ministries in Hillcrest Heights.

"No one wants to believe that their brother...is truly gone," said his sister, Ma'Angel Agnew.

He was a boy full of life.

Tisa Morgan, the principal at Benjamin Stoddart Middle School, described Jayz as a "model student," the kind she wished she had "hundreds of."

His sudden death left loved ones in disbelief.

I never thought that thirteen years is all I would get," said Jayz's father, Antoine Agnew. "[I never thought] that I wouldn't get to see him grow up, be a father, be a husband."

"It still doesn't feel real," said Ma'Angel Agnew.

It has been nearly a month since Jayz's death. So far, there have been no arrests, according to Captain Thomas Harley with the Prince George's County Police Department.

"We are tirelessly working this case," said Harley in an address to the Agnew family after the funeral. "We will not give up."

Harley is the assistant commander of PGPD's 4th division—which covers the area where Jayz was killed. Investigators have not identified the weapon used in the shooting, but Harley says shell casings recovered at the scene suggest a high-powered firearm was used.

Investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tips can be made to the Crimesolvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online here.

While Jayz's loved ones pray for a break in the case, they hold tight to the memory of a young man lost far too soon.