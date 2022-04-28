Investigation into shooting death of 13-year-old Lebanon boy continues; cash reward offered for tips leading to arrest

Jason Rivera died of injuries sustained in a shooting on Feb. 15 in South Lebanon Township. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and police are seeking tips.

Police in Lebanon County are looking for tips in the investigation of a Feb. 15 shooting that left a 13-year-old victim dead.

Jason Rivera died of injuries sustained in a Feb. 15 shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, according to police.

"This was a child with a bright future," said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf at a press conference a few days after the shooting. "This was a little boy gunned down in a parking lot for no reason."

While it is unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, Graf noted that it was "not a random act of violence."

Rivera loved sports and playing video games and was obsessed with sneakers, his family said.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Lebanon Township Police Department at (717) 274-0482 or the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at (717) 228-4403.