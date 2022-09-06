York County man charged with stabbing woman at random while waiting in Walmart checkout line

Jerod Coty, 30, allegedly told police he stabbed the victim because he wanted to be arrested so he could get sent back to prison. He had been released a day before.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after stabbing a woman as she waited in the checkout line at a Springettsbury Township Walmart on Saturday, police say.

Jerod Coty, 30, no fixed address, allegedly told police he committed the stabbing because he wanted to go back to prison, according to a criminal complaint filed by Springettsbury Township Police.

Coty had been released from York County Prison last Friday after serving two days on a summary trespassing offense, according to court records.

Police were dispatched to the Walmart store located on the 2800 block of East Market Street on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.

The officers found Coty on the ground with his hands already on his head, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses told police they saw Coty stab the woman with a silver folding knife, which was found near Coty when police arrived, the complaint states.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and required medical treatment, police say.

During an interview with police, Coty allegedly admitted he wanted to return to prison following his recent release, and decided to stab someone at random in order to be arrested, the complaint says.

Coty said he picked the woman at random because she was standing in front of him in line at Walmart, police claim.

In addition to aggravated assault, Coty is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.