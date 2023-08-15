17-year-old charged with fatally stabbing 19-year-old in Lancaster County

Police say Janiyah Torres, 17, of Columbia, fatally stabbed 19-year-old Anthony Serrano Jr. after a dispute. Torres is being charged as an adult, authorities said.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen will be charged as an adult for her alleged role in a fatal stabbing yesterday.

Police say Janiyah Torres, 17, fatally stabbed 19-year-old Anthony Serrano Jr. during a dispute shortly before midnight on Aug. 14.

Officers allegedly found Serrano at an address in the 200 block of North Third Street in Columbia suffering from a single stab wound after Torres called 911. Police say she was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Serrano was taken to a hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Torres was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide, arraigned and then detained without bail.