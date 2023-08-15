17-year-old charged with fatally stabbing 19-year-old in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen will be charged as an adult for her alleged role in a fatal stabbing yesterday.
Police say Janiyah Torres, 17, fatally stabbed 19-year-old Anthony Serrano Jr. during a dispute shortly before midnight on Aug. 14.
Officers allegedly found Serrano at an address in the 200 block of North Third Street in Columbia suffering from a single stab wound after Torres called 911. Police say she was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
Serrano was taken to a hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Torres was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide, arraigned and then detained without bail.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy, or the on-duty patrol supervisor, at 717-684-7735.