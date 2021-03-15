Suspect in November 2020 shooting arrested Saturday during incident at Lancaster bar

Isaiah Rodriguez, 26, was arrested on new charges Saturday night, police say. He is charged with attempted murder in the prior incident, which left one man injured.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A suspect wanted in connection to a November 2020 shooting that left a 41-year-old victim in critical condition was arrested Saturday night by Lancaster Police responding to a disturbance outside a bar.

Isaiah Rodriguez, 26, of Columbia, was taken into custody at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by officers responding to a disturbance call outside the Shamrock Cafe on the 300 block of W. Walnut St., police say.

According to police, Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle parked outside the bar. He allegedly provided police with a false name and birthdate, but other officers on the scene recognized him as a suspect in a November 2020 shooting on North Mulberry Street.

Investigators were able to confirm his identity and took him into custody, police say.

In the November 2020 incident, Rodriguez was identified as a suspect in a shooting that left one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The alleged incident occurred after a fight broke out during a large party. A suspect, later identified as Rodriguez, allegedly left the gathering after the fight, returned with a gun, and opened fire, striking the victim several times, police say.

The victim needed emergency surgery to save his life, according to police.

Rodriguez is charged with criminal attempted homicide and related offenses in the November 2020 shooting and simple assault and providing false ID to law enforcement in the incident Saturday night.