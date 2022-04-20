Harrisburg fugitive wanted for child rape apprehended in New York City, reports say

Isaiah Metz, 22, was arrested in Yonkers Tuesday night. He is charged with more than 100 felonies relating to the rape of two 4-year-old girls in 2021.

YONKERS, N.Y. — A Harrisburg man accused of raping two four-year-old girls in York County last year was apprehended in New York City Tuesday night after allegedly escaping an attempted arrest earlier in the day, according to a New York Post report.

Isaiah Metz, 22, is charged with more than 100 felonies relating to the alleged rapes, which police say occurred in June 2021.

He was found by police in a midtown Manhattan homeless shelter Tuesday afternoon, and allegedly attacked police who were attempting to arrest him, the Post reported.

He allegedly punched two officers in the head several times and bit another one on the arm before fleeing, according to the Post.

After NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell circulated Metz's photo and physical description on Twitter, investigators tracked Metz down and arrested him in Yonkers Tuesday night, the Post reported.

Isaiah Metz has been apprehended and charged with assaulting two police officers. He will also be brought to justice in Pennsylvania for his outstanding warrants.



Thank you to everyone who helped share the photo. https://t.co/dUpz49QrgS — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) April 20, 2022

Officers used a stun gun to help subdue Metz at the time of his arrest, the Post said.