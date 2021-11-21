Authorities report over 20 struck, some fatalities after SUV speeds into Waukesha, WI parade route

Police Chief Thompson says police have recovered the suspect vehicle and that they have a person of interest in custody.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson says an SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, striking more than 20 people, with an unknown number of fatalities now reported.

Thompson said some of those struck include children, but did not go into detail on how many, and will not be releasing the names of victims until further notification of next of kin.

Police say one officer discharged their weapon in an attempt to stop the driver, but said no shots were fired from the SUV.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Police Chief Thompson says police have "recovered" the suspect vehicle and that they have a person of interest in custody. Thompson said he believes there to be no remaining threat to the public and that the area has been secured by police.

Those injured are being taken to area hospitals.

Waukesha Fire says 11 adults and 12 pediatric patients had been transported.

Details are still scarce as to the motive behind the incident, and police have provided no additional details.

The School District of Waukesha's Facebook page sent out a notification to students and their families that classes would be cancelled on Monday, while making counseling services available.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter, saying, "Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”