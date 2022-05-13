Two people charged in connection to Jan. 27 death of infant in York County

The 7-week-old girl was found dead in a pop-up trailer in Washington Township. The baby's mother, Ashley Decker, and her boyfriend, Robert McCachren, are charged.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people have been charged in connection to the death of a 7-week-old infant earlier this year in York County.

One of those charged is the baby's mother, according to State Police.

Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, of East Berlin, was charged Wednesday with homicide of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child after the investigation of the baby's death was completed, State Police say.

Her boyfriend, Robert Eugene McCachren, 28, of Dover, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

According to police, troopers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road at 5:09 a.m. on January 27 for the report of a baby that was not breathing.

Responding troopers and EMS found the baby in a pop-up trailer located behind the residence. The trailer had limited heat provided by a propane tank, and the living conditions inside were described as "deplorable," with drug paraphernalia visible to investigators, police say.

An autopsy of the baby determined she died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity, according to police.

Decker was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and was remanded to York County Prison following her arraignment on the charges, according to police.

Investigators were unable to locate McCachren, who was still at large as of Friday morning.