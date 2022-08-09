Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Lancaster County garden shop

After helping a woman jumpstart her car, the suspect allegedly exposed himself.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a a man accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a garden shop in Lancaster County.

The incident allegedly occurred at Esbenshade's Garden Center located at East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township on July 22 around 6:40 p.m.

Police say the unidentified suspect assisted the victim with jump-starting a vehicle battery in the parking lot of the garden center.

After getting the victim's vehicle started, authorities say the victim approached the passenger side window of the man's vehicle. The suspect was allegedly sitting in the driver's seat, and exposed himself.

Police say that the victim immediately returned to her vehicle and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect, pictured below, is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with brown hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing dark blue jeans, a lighter blue t-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball hat, according to police. The suspect had tattoos of words on his left arm and tattooed artwork on his right arm.

Police say the suspect was driving a black or dark-colored 2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT SUV.