Franklin County man arrested for assaulting an unconscious person

David Clarkson McJonathan, 74, was charged for assaulting the victim while they were unconscious.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Waynesboro man is facing charges after admitting to assaulting an unconscious victim.

David Clarkson McJonathan, 74, is charged with one count of indecent assault of an unconscious person for his role in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, McJonathan asked the victim to participate in what he called a "sleep study" and offered compensation of up to $100 per night, police say.

When the victim agreed, McJonathan took him to a hotel in Greene Township and directed him to consume a large amount of alcohol, according to police.

The victim told authorities they also took melatonin and fell asleep in the hotel room, and that McJonathan was staying in a different room with another man.

The victim's fiancé obtained a key for the room and when she entered the room, she allegedly found McJonathan seated next to the bed, in which the victim was sleeping on his back, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim's pants and underwear were pulled down and McJonathan was touching his genitals, and recording the proceedings, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say that the victim said they did not sign any contract or paperwork nor did they consent to any sexual activity or video recording.

During an interview with police, McJonathan admitted to renting the room where the assault took place, and buying the alcohol and melatonin that the victim consumed.

According to the criminal complaint, McJonathan told police that he purposefully did not disclose to the victim that sexual activity would be part of the "study" for fear that it would skew the results or the victim would refuse to participate.

McJonathan claimed he had medical certifications and was a physician's assistant, but failed to produce any documentation corroborating this, according to investigators.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police ask anyone with knowledge of McJonathan or who may have participated in one of his "sleep studies" to contact Chambersburg Trooper Joshua Crouse at 717-264-5161.