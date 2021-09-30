Lancaster County man accused of having inappropriate contact with juvenile girl in 2017

David H. Martin, 28, of East Earl, allegedly touched the girl's breasts without her consent, police say. He's charged with indecent assault and related offenses.

EAST EARL, Pa. — Police have charged a Lancaster County man with indecent assault and other offenses stemming from a 2017 incident in which he allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl's breasts without her consent.

David Horning Martin, 28, of East Earl, is also charged with corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, according to East Earl Township Police.

The victim, now 21, reported the incident on August 30, police say.

According to police, the victim said she was visiting a friend's home where Martin was present when the alleged incident occurred.

The victim reported that Martin asked her if she wanted a massage, and she consented. Martin then began rubbing her neck and shoulders before sliding his hand down the front of her shirt and touching her breasts without her consent.

On September 28, an arrest warrant was issued, and Martin was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned by MDJ Jonathan Heisse, who set Martin's bail at $40,000 cash.

Martin was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison, police say.

Earlier this year, East Earl Police charged Martin with multiple counts of possession of child pornography after they allegedly discovered more than 500 nude images of juveniles and 500 videos of juveniles engaged in sex acts on his cell phone.