Suspect charged in 2022 burglary of Harrisburg church

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect charged with breaking into the Bethany AME Church last year.

Ian Seidel was charged with one felony count of burglary related to the incident, which occurred on April 28, 2022 at the church, located on the 900 block of South 21st Street.

He was charged this week after the investigation led to his identification as a suspect, and police are currently attempting to locate him.