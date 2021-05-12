x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man allegedly crashes into wife's car multiple times with her in it, police say

Chambersburg Police say the man allegedly rammed his car head-on into his wife's car multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Officials with the Chambersburg Police Department say they arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into the car his wife was driving multiple times while she was inside.

Police say that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, they responded to the 700 block of North Coldbrook Avenue in Chambersburg for reports of a hit-and-run.

Once they arrived, police discovered the incident was domestic-related, where 44-year-old David King Jr. allegedly drove head-on into the car his wife was driving, and once she pulled into a parking stall, rammed her car again.

Officials say King then fled the scene but was found a short while later.

King was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while driving the car during the incident.

Police charged King with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Lancaster celebrates Hanukkah, despite weekend vandalism of menorah