Man allegedly crashes into wife's car multiple times with her in it, police say

Chambersburg Police say the man allegedly rammed his car head-on into his wife's car multiple times before fleeing the scene.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Officials with the Chambersburg Police Department say they arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into the car his wife was driving multiple times while she was inside.

Police say that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, they responded to the 700 block of North Coldbrook Avenue in Chambersburg for reports of a hit-and-run.

Once they arrived, police discovered the incident was domestic-related, where 44-year-old David King Jr. allegedly drove head-on into the car his wife was driving, and once she pulled into a parking stall, rammed her car again.

Officials say King then fled the scene but was found a short while later.

King was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while driving the car during the incident.