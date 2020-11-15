Hotel guest arrested after firing a gun that passed through an occupied room in York County

The round passed through a door, a wall, an occupied room, and a window before traveling across the parking lot.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A hotel guest was arrested on Friday after police said he fired a gun in his room and the round went through another room and out into the parking lot.

Police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express on Nov.13 for shots fired. When officers arrived a woman in the parking lot told police someone had fired at her from a hotel window.

During their investigation, officers found that the shot had come from a room on the second floor. Police said a hotel guest accidentally fired a round from a 9mm gun after he'd consumed alcohol. The round passed through a door, a wall, an occupied room, and a window before traveling across the parking lot.