State Police seek help from public in identifying suspect in burglary

According to police, the pictured suspect, wearing camoflage clothing, gained entry into a Country store and stole more than $2,000 worth of power tools.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred on the 1100 block of Enola Rd. in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County. 

According to police, the pictured suspect, wearing camouflage clothing, gained entry into a Country store and stole various power tools, mainly Milwaukee and Dewalt brands, with a total loss of over $2,000. 

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.  

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

