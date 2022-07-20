State Police seek help from public in identifying suspect in burglary

According to police, the pictured suspect, wearing camoflage clothing, gained entry into a Country store and stole more than $2,000 worth of power tools.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred on the 1100 block of Enola Rd. in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

According to police, the pictured suspect, wearing camouflage clothing, gained entry into a Country store and stole various power tools, mainly Milwaukee and Dewalt brands, with a total loss of over $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.