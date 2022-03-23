Police investigating homicide in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide in York.
According to emergency dispatch, they received a report of shooting around 11:15 a.m. on March 23 in the area of College Ave. and S. Cherry Ln. in York.
Authorities said that they are investigating a homicide in the area.
The victim is a 17-year-old male, police say. His identity has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.