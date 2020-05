Police say an argument led to the shooting.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide in Franklin Township yesterday late afternoon.

Yesterday around 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chambersburg Road for a shooting.

Police say Wyatt Rickrode, 26, shot Jessie Carbaugh, 29, after an argument.

Carbaugh was flown to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.