Woman killed with sword in Northumberland County

Police in Shamokin are investigating a shocking homicide in which a woman is believed to have been killed days ago with a sword.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Police were still on the scene at 11 p.m. on South Vine Street; it was blocked off for hours.

Investigators say 21-year-old Corey Quincy is responsible for the murder of Rhonda Pearce.

Court papers indicate the two were fighting over drugs.

State police vans and trucks lined South Vine Street, staged outside of a house in Shamokin.

The body of Rhonda Pearce was found inside.

Police say she was killed at the hands of 21-year-old Corey Quincy, three days ago on April 5.

Court papers say Quincy used a sword to commit the murder.

"This is our community. You don't expect to see things like this happen in our community and it does and we have to deal with it as such," said Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko.

According to court documents, Quincy and Pearce were arguing over drugs.

Quincy became so upset he allegedly punched the woman in the face and began attacking her.

The complaint goes on to say once Pearce threatened to call the police, the man stabbed her with a 'long, sharp sword'.

Investigators say Quincy told officers "this was a horrible gruesome thing" and that he could not justify his own actions.

Chief Siko says they took Quincy in Friday afternoon, "He is in custody, and as we speak the charges are being reviewed right now. What are those charges? Right now I know for sure it's going to be an open count of criminal homicide."

Chief Siko says Quincy is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.