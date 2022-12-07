Suspect in Shippensburg-area homicide, arson case will face death penalty if convicted, Cumberland County prosecutors say

Larry Burns and a co-defendant are accused of shooting and killing two men in a home on Neal Road in February, then setting the home on fire.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — One of two suspects accused of killing two people and setting their Cumberland County home on fire in February will face the death penalty if convicted, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Larry Burns was formally arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, arson, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses related to a Feb. 23 incident where two people were found dead inside a burning home in Southampton Township, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors in the case filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances, stating their intention to seek the death penalty if Burns is convicted of first-degree murder.

Burns and his alleged co-conspirator, Cordaryl Burns, are accused of shooting and killing Frankie Dean Thomas, 37, of Fayetteville, and Eddie Lee Shaw, 54, of Chambersburg, inside a home on the 100 block of Neil Road, then setting the home on fire.

Additional details in the case have not been released.

Both suspects fled the state after the incident and were apprehended in March by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Larry Burns was captured in Lumberton, North Carolina, while Cordaryl Burns was apprehended in Detroit.

Cordaryl Burns will have an extradition hearing Thursday in Detroit. All other decisions concerning his case will be made after that hearing, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.