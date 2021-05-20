Police: Cumberland county man caught his bed on fire when making homemade fireworks

Johnathan Park, 33, is facing charges including causing and risking catastrophe, for the incident on Wednesday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after police say he tried making illegal fireworks.

Johnathan Park, 33, was arrested and is charged with causing and risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, prohibited offensive weapons and weapons of mass destruction after the incident on Wednesday,

Upper Allen Township Police responded to the Geneva Greens Apartments on Wednesday evening for reported burn victim.

Through investigation, officers found that Park's bed caught fire while he was making homemade fireworks. Park also had explosives and explosive material that was not properly stored, and could have endangered neighbors.