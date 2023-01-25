x
Crime

Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating

The suspect's car, a black lifted GMC Denali, was captured on video by a witness. It had a red LED light strip on the rear.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run. 

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Damage to victim's car from alleged hit-and-run

The person of interest's car, a black lifted GMC Denali, was captured on video by a witness. It had a red LED light strip on the rear and allegedly was seen exiting the parking lot onto Columbia Court. 

Anyone with information on this case has been asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip here

