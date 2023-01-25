Hit and run reported in Franklin County, police investigating

The suspect's car, a black lifted GMC Denali, was captured on video by a witness. It had a red LED light strip on the rear.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a person of interest in a reported hit and run.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the crash occurred at Norland Pub, located at 454 Norland Avenue. The victim reported his car was struck at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The person of interest's car, a black lifted GMC Denali, was captured on video by a witness. It had a red LED light strip on the rear and allegedly was seen exiting the parking lot onto Columbia Court.