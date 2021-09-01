Hit-and-run in Lancaster County leaves man with serious injuries

On Aug. 31, at the intersection of East Main Street and Lake Street, a 57-year-old man was struck in a hit-and-run.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department responded to a hit-and-run in Lancaster County, where a 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

On Aug. 31, at the intersection of East Main Street and Lake Street at roughly 10 p.m., witnesses reported a silver Nissan Versa that struck a man and fled the scene without stopping, according to police. The vehicle reportedly headed east.

If spotted, the vehicle sustained damage to the front, passenger side, and the mirror is broken.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.