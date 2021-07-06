Police: Hit and run crash turns into street fight in Lancaster County

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A hit and run crash on Saturday night escalated to a large street fight in Penn Township, police said.

According to police, the incident started when a motorcycle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on the 6000 block of Bayberry Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a group of 10-12 people fighting in the street. At least one person was treated at the scene for injuries.

During their investigation into the crash, officers found a blood trail leaving the scene.

At least one person was taken into custody.