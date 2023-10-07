Hit-and-run crash injures 3 in Harrisburg

Officials say the crash happened while a driver was trying to flee from police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left three people injured on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Market Street in Harrisburg after PSP York asked for help in the pursuit of a blue Nissan Altima.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the Altima had crashed into two uninvolved vehicles which left three people injured.

All three were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Police say the driver of the Altima fled south from the scene.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the Altima driver is asked to call PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.