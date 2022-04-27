Police charge Harrisburg man with fleeing from scene of crash, driving under influence of drugs

Robert Felty, 49, allegedly admitted to being under the influence of meth and PCP while leading the police chase, which ended in Swatara Township Tuesday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he led officers on a four-mile vehicle chase that ended in Swatara Township.

Robert Eugene Felty, 49, of the 6400 block of Hunters Run Road, was under the influence of methamphetamine when he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash where he allegedly struck two vehicles in his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

He is charged with two felonies, eight misdemeanors, and two summary traffic offenses, police say.

The incident began around 8:52 a.m. on April 26, when Felty's pickup truck struck two vehicles at the intersection of Linglestown Road and Crums Mill Road in Lower Paxton Township, according to police. He then allegedly fled the scene, eluding one officer on Elmerton Avenue.

A second officer spotted the truck and initiated a pursuit after Felty ignored the officer's attempt to initiate a traffic stop and fled at a high rate of speed. He allegedly ignored numerous traffic signals and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as officers gave chase, according to police.

Felty eventually stopped on the 4900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Swatara Township, police say. He exited his vehicle, ignored commands to keep his hands up, and began fighting with officers, who were forced to use a taser device to subdue him, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Police say Felty, who was known to the arresting officer as a frequent drug user, showed signs of drug impairment and admitted to having drugs in his vehicle.

A search produced a bag containing 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in addition to marijuana, PCP, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Felty was transported to a medical center for blood testing prior to being taken into custody. He allegedly admitted to having drugs in his system, police say.

One of the vehicles damaged in the hit-and-run crash required towing from the scene, police say, but no one was injured.