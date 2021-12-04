Hit-and-run in Columbia Borough causes 'significant damage' to building

The vehicle is thought to be a Lexus with damage to the front end.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A car struck an occupied building on the 400 block of Cherry Street in Columbia Borough at 11:10 p.m. on April 11.

The impact caused "significant damage to the building making it unsafe for habitation." A wall reportedly collapsed onto the couch of a first floor apartment. A man and a young child were asleep on the second floor of the building and were not hurt.

The vehicle fled the scene shortly after impact and is thought to be a Lexus with damage to the front end.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.