Highspire woman charged with strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children

Renee Wilson, 40, was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant that was filed from the results of an investigation of reported abuse.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — On Dec. 7, the Highspire Police arrested Renee Wilson, 40, on an active warrant that was filed from the results of an investigation of reported abuse, according to the Highspire Borough Police Department.

On Sept. 13, police were called to a residence on Roop Street in Highspire for a domestic disturbance. Once the police arrived, they were greeted by two children, identified only as JW III and LW, according to the affidavit. The children were "very emotional," and JW III told police that his mother, Wilson, had assaulted him with a wooden stick.

As a result, Wilson was arrested and the two children were placed in the care of Rita Diesi, who identified herself as the children's aunt, also according to the affidavit.

Police also contacted Dauphin County Social Services who responded to the home and interviewed Wilson's four children. Based on the children's responses, abuse was suspected to have been happening in the home.

On Oct. 8, forensic interviews were conducted where the children revealed that Wilson had been abusive towards them repeatedly, according to police.

One of the children stated that Wilson had a tendency to "snap over the littlest things." The children also accused their mother of kicking them, punching them, paddling them, and strangling them, police say.

The children also told police that Wilson was verbally abusive towards them, and one child accused her of striking him in the back of his head with a mug, causing him to "bleed everywhere."

Wilson did take her son to the hospital when the bleeding wouldn't stop, where he told police she lied to medical staff saying that he had hit his head on a kitchen cabinet, police say.

Wilson has been charged with one count of strangulation, three counts of simple assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.