Police search for man accused of stealing dog, cash from Dauphin County home

On Sept. 4, police received a report from the victim, who claimed that her home had been broken into. Police have since charged Tyler Gentry of Middletown.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — The Highspire Borough Police Department is searching for a Middletown man who allegedly burglarized a home on Sunday.

On Sept. 4, police received a report from the victim, who claimed that her home had been broken into. Police have since charged Tyler Gentry of Middletown with burglary in the incident.

Gentry allegedly destroyed pictures and rummaged through the victim's undergarment drawer. An undisclosed amount of cash and the family dog were also taken, police say.