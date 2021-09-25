Police: Harrisburg woman facing charges after children ingest drugs

A 7-month-old and their 2-year-old sibling were found to have ingested suspected heroin/fentanyl, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 24-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing multiple charges including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after her children were found to have ingested drugs, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, officers were informed of an unresponsive baby at the intersection of 2nd and Market Streets. The 7-month old baby was with their 2-year-old sibling and their mother Khelsea Frick.

While an officer was helping the baby, they noticed an object in the baby's mouth; a small packet commonly used for storing narcotics, most commonly heroin/fentanyl, according to police.

The baby was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment including a dose of Narcan.

The 2-year-old child was also taken to the hospital where it was found that they had also consumed multiple packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl, police said.

Frick is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance, among others.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Tyler Norman for his alleged involvement in the incident.