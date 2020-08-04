Harrisburg woman charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness after alleged stabbing incident

Rosa Gonzalez, 46, was charged Wednesday morning, police say. She is accused of stabbing a man she'd been arguing with at a home on the 1600 block of Thomas Street.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 46-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic incident Wednesday morning, Harrisburg Police say.

Rosa Haydee Gonzalez, of the 1600 block of Thomas Street, was allegedly arguing with the man earlier, prompting a visit by police. But no charges were warranted at the time, police say.

But officers were dispatched to the area later in the day and found Gonzalez outside the home in a state of intoxication. She was arrested for public drunkenness, according to police.

Later in the morning, at about 7:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of a stabbing victim, and learned the victim was the person with whom Gonzalez had been arguing earlier. The man had suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged stabbing, police say.