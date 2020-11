Carolyn Anne Hamed, 62, was charged Sunday by Manheim Township Police. She's accused of stealing $2,636.29 worth of merchandise, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with retail theft after police say she stole more than $2,600 worth of items from a Lancaster County Target store on Sunday.

Caroyln Anne Hamed, 62, was charged after she was spotted taking $2,636.29 worth of merchandise from the store, located in the Belmont Shopping Center on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, according to Manheim Township Police.