Harrisburg used car dealership shut down, charges filed against owners

Ilham Driouich, 25, and Anas Soubai, 29, the owners of Power Auto Sales LLC, located at 7841 Paxton St., obtained nearly $75,000 by allegedly selling unroadworthy cars and falsifying inspections.

One customer reported to police that he purchased a car from Power Auto Sales LLC in 2021 without a Pa. safety inspection sticker. It was determined that Soubai sold the car, which had several mechanical issues which stopped it from passing when taken into inspection.

However, Soubai was allegedly in contact with the victim to fix the inspection issue. The victim dropped the car off at Power Auto Sales LLC and the business certified the car's inspection.

The victim then took the car to a licensed inspection mechanic, who documented multiple issues that should have failed inspection.

Another victim reported to police that she had bought a car from Driouich, who allegedly took the car in for inspection and returned it to the victim with counterfeit Pa. safety inspection and emissions stickers on the windshield.

In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Department of State investigators went to Power Auto Sales and reported ten cars for sale on the lot that displayed counterfeit inspection stickers.

Additionally, there were no licensed salespeople at the dealership. no hours were posted for the business and no one was inside at the time of the visit,

Investigators contacted an employee, who was later identified as an unlicensed salesperson, who arrived with the incorrect key for the office.

The investigators also made contact with Soubai and Driouich, who alleged that they did not keep any paperwork inside Power Auto Sales' LLC office buildings, as required by law.

The landlord of the property was also the owner of another dealership, Four Stars Auto Exchange Inc., where Soubai and Driouich alleged their paperwork was housed.

Despite conducting sales in late 2021, it was determined that Power Auto Sales LLC did not become a licensed dealer until March 10, 2022. Driouich was licensed as a salesperson on that same date, but Soubai was not licensed.

Another victim came forward on Sept. 22, 2022, alleging that he had purchased a car from Power Auto Sales LLC with inaccurate mileage and no odometer disclosure statement. The car also had counterfeit safety inspection and emission stickers.

Police arrived at the dealership the following day, but there was no one present.

Throughout the course of the investigation and after interviewing additional victims, police determined that Driouich ran the car dealership using employees who were not licensed to sell cars.

Driouich and Soubai allegedly knowingly deceived customers by advertising multiple cars with counterfeit inspection stickers, incorrect model years and odometer mileage to make them appear newer and offered warranties that never existed.

The dealership allegedly failed to provide customers with any documentation as required by law during a used car sale and did not keep copies of paperwork for each sale made.

According to police, Driouich and Soubai advertised unroadworthy cars and sold them to unsuspecting customers who believed they were buying a safe car.

In total, it was determined that Power Auto Sales LLC earned $74,750 from 18 different victims by selling unroadworthy cars or accepting down payments on cars that were never sold to the customers.

As a result, both suspects have been charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, deceptive business practices, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, possessing, selling or using display documents and false, deceptive advertising of vehicles.

Driouich has additionally been charged with employing salespeople who are not licensed, and permitting the use of licenses.