Harrisburg teen charged with attempted homicide in Feb. 22 shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 17-year-old Harrisburg girl wanted for attempted homicide in connection to a Feb. 22 incident was taken into custody Monday night, authorities say.
Lamya Jabree Wallace is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm without a license, according to court records.
Wallace was arraigned on the charges and is being held on $250,000 bail.
The victim in the case is recovering, authorities say.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.