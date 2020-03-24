Harrisburg teen charged with attempted homicide in Feb. 22 shooting

Lamya Wallace, 17, was taken into custody Monday night, authorities say. She is also charged with aggravated assault and illegal firearm possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 17-year-old Harrisburg girl wanted for attempted homicide in connection to a Feb. 22 incident was taken into custody Monday night, authorities say.

Lamya Jabree Wallace is also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm without a license, according to court records.

Wallace was arraigned on the charges and is being held on $250,000 bail.

The victim in the case is recovering, authorities say.