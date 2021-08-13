Harrisburg teen charged with first-degree murder; police still investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chay’nce King-Henderson, 16.
Kaewon Layton, 15, was arrested on Aug. 12 on several other charges as well, including third-degree murder, and multiple firearms offenses.
Layton is charged with shooting King-Henderson to death in April in the 2200 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg.
Anyone with information on this, or any active homicide investigation, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.