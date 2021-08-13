Harrisburg teen charged with first-degree murder; police still investigating

A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of fellow teen, Chay’nce King-Henderson.

Kaewon Layton, 15, was arrested on Aug. 12 on several other charges as well, including third-degree murder, and multiple firearms offenses.

Layton is charged with shooting King-Henderson to death in April in the 2200 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg.