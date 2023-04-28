Harrisburg woman previously convicted on child pornography charges faces second indictment

Prosecutors say Tammie Jo Hooks, 60, of Harrisburg, was previously convicted of distributing child pornography and could receive harsher punishment this time around.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman is facing child pornography charges—for the second time.

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury indicted and charged Tammie Jo Hooks, 60, of Harrisburg, with receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography.

She was was previously convicted in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia of distributing child pornography, according to a press release.

Hooks could receive harsher punishment this time around if convicted of the new federal charges.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.