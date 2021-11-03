Police are investigating a shooting that left 2 women injured in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left two women injured Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N. 12th St. and Reily Road, police say.
According to police the victims were traveling in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were able to transport themselves to a local hospital for treatment in the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.
Tips may remain anonymous.