HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday.

Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.