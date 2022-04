The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting, which occurred around 10:20 p.m. on North 19th Street, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile boy injured Monday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. near N. 19th and North streets, police say.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, and is expected to recover, police say.

No suspects have been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.